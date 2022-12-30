LINCOLN, NE – Scott Alan Meyer was born on February 17, 1969 in Fort Dodge, Iowa to Larry and Julie Meyer. He passed away on December 25, 2022 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Scott graduated from Chadron High School in Chadron, NE in 1987.

He moved to Lincoln, NE where he met Nhi Ho. They were married in 1997. They had 2 children, Seth age 21 and Cambree age 18. They divorced in 2019.

Scott worked at the Lincoln Journal Star and later Sandhills Publishing.

Scott is survived by his former wife: Nhi; his children: Seth and Cambree of Lincoln, NE; his mother: Julie Meyer of Rapid City, SD; his siblings: Tony Meyer, Ryan and Julie Meyer, and Jennifer and Robert Broderick; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Larry; his grandparents: Paul and Vernice Meyer and Robert and Maxine Sullivan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday January 14, 2023 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, with the Very Rev. Brian Christensen as celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass at the church. Inurnment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Rapid City. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com

In lieu of flowers please consider contributions to your favorite charity.