RAPID CITY - Beloved brother and uncle Scott Allen Peterson passed away on January 9, 2023. He was born in Bismarck, ND on October 26, 1957 to Thelma Irene Peterson (nee Grefsrud) and Norman Leroy Peterson.

Scott attended Bismarck High School and later North Dakota State University where he earned a degree in Electrical Engineering. He later moved to the Lake Park area of Minnesota to be closer to his retired parents on Lake Ida, and became active in the Cormorant Lutheran Church community.

He had a good voice and loved to sing, to help out with youth activities, and to run the church's audiovisual system. He also took up photography and created stunning photos of birds.

In recent years he moved to Rapid City, SD to be closer to his brother Doug and his family. He and Doug spent many happy days camping, fishing, and motorcycling the back roads of the Black Hills area. Scott especially loved being able to spend time with his nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his brother, Doug Peterson of Rapid City; brother, Norman Clyde Peterson and his wife Mary of Helena, MT; and sister, Linda Peterson and her husband Paul Fitzgerald of Seattle. His much-loved nieces and nephews include: Kate Dixon and family of San Diego, Lindsey Hixson and family of Rapid City, Chris Peterson of Missoula, MT, Megan Peterson of Portland, OR, and Nick Fitzgerald of Portland, OR.

Visitation will be at the Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City at 1:00 Sunday, January 15, 2023.