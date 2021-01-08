KEYSTONE | Scott D. Handy, 63, formerly of Hinton, IA, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 in Keystone.

Scott was born June 12, 1957 in Cherokee, IA, the son of Don and Marcia (Dorr) Handy.

Scott graduated from Le Mars High School In 1976. On June 27, 1980, Scott married Roxanne Richards in Le Mars, IA. Scott and Roxanne moved to Rapid City in December of 2013, where Scott continued to work for sales & service for Transource Truck and Trailer Center in Rapid City.

Scott and Roxanne enjoyed tooling around the Black Hills on the motorcycle, and working on home projects at his wife's request.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Roxanne Handy, Keystone; sons, BJ Handy, Farmington MN, and Justin (Channa Pierce) Handy, Sioux City IA; granddaughter, Sadie Handy; brothers, Don (Rhonda) Handy and Brett (Tara) Handy; sister, Jill (Bruce) Peters; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, Bob Goettsch.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

