PIEDMONT - Scott Rausch, 69, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at home.

Scott was born on January 3, 1953, in Pierre, SD, to Jesse and Dorothy Rausch. Scott married Linda Ganske who he met at college. Scott served in the Army reserves.

Scott is a graduate of Gettysburg High School and South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, graduating with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1975. Scott worked for 27-years, mostly in the Avionics business. Scott and Linda moved frequently for work. In 2001, they retired to the Black Hills. In retirement, Scott became an instructor at SDSM&T in the Electrical Engineering Department where he was still teaching at the time of his passing. He received an award for excellence in teaching and the prestigious March Medal as an out-standing alumni.

Scott was a joiner and a leader. He was involved in many doing work for the community. He was on the Board of Directors of the SD Humanities Council, the Rapid City Arts Council and the Dahl. He was a life-long amateur radio operator.

Scott is survived by his wife, Linda; his mother, Dorothy and sister, Jody, both of Pierre.

He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 PM with a 6:00 PM Prayer service on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church in Black Hawk.

Interment will at Gettysburg Cemetery.

Scott's full online obituary and guestbook is available at www.osheimschmidt.com.