DENVER, CO - Sean Francis McGee first appeared on center stage on April 7, 1961, in Sunbury, Pennsylvania to Frank and Betty McGee. He passed away at his home in Denver, quietly exiting stage-left on July 5, 2023. Sean is survived by his supporting cast of four siblings, Christine Harming and her husband David, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Francine McGee, Chicago, Illinois, Elisa McGee, Seattle, Washington, Kevin McGee, Rapid City, South Dakota, and an ensemble of nieces and nephews: Jennifer (Nathan), Nicole(Paul), Rainen (Tyler), Gill (Nicki), Manon, Remy, Samare, Briar, Callum, Zaiden, Nova, and Solomon.

Sean's life was filled with tremendous talent, triumph and tribulation. As a young boy in Pennsylvania, Sean was a Boy Scout, an altar boy, and a member the neighborhood pack of kids playing Ghost in the Graveyard, Kick the Can, Spin the Bottle, and launching GI Joe's out of 2nd story windows. Without a TV in the McGee home, Sean engaged his siblings to create their own entertainment. Amidst the occasional séance around a Ouija board, "Whisper Down the Lane", or a make-shift roller derby in the basement, Sean was the mastermind in creating family theater productions - usually some type of "who dunnit" fashioned after the mysterious characters from Dark Shadows. While the plays were far from Tony-worthy, they kept the McGees entertained for days while giving Betty hours of peace.

In 1974, the McGees moved to Rapid City where Sean pursued his passion for music, art, and theater. Sean thrived at Stevens High School in academics and with his clarinet and theater groups. Sean was blessed with many beautiful friendships that he cherished. His lifelong friends brought incredible joy and laughter to both him and to the McGee family. We thank you all!

Sean turned 62 in April and was highlighted in the following blog which summarized his life so well. https:/www.wellpower.orglog/the-show-must-go-on-turning-pain-into-artistic-purpose/

Sean's family acknowledges and extends our sincere gratitude to the wonderful care providers at Denver Health, 2Succeed, WellPower, and the Accessibility Center at Community College of Denver. Special thanks to his Program Manager at 2Succeed and WellPower, Kathy Ehret. You were all an extension of our grateful family.

A celebration of life will be held in Denver at Central Presbyterian Church 1660 Sherman Street at 11am on Saturday, August 19th followed by a reception luncheon.