Sean M. Piatkowski

PHOENIX, Ariz. | Sean Michael Piatkowski, 46, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Banner Heart Hospital Mesa.

Sean was born on August 29, 1974 in Wheatridge, CO and attended Stevens High School in Rapid City, SD, graduating in 1993. Sean excelled on the basketball court at Stevens and went on to play at the collegiate level. Rapid City was his home for most of his adult life until his more recent move to Phoenix.

Sean loved the outdoors and nature and often could be found by the lake with a fishing pole in his hand, camping or hunting.

The handy one in the family, Sean had a knack for all things carpentry and construction.

Sean is survived by his parents, Walter and Susan “Lynne” Piatkowski; brothers, David (Marjorie) Piatkowski, Eric (Kristin) Piatkowski, Troy (Sarah) Piatkowski; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations in memory of Sean may be made to South Dakota Wildlife Federation or Donate Life SD.