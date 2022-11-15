Seferina Davila

RAPID CITY - Seferina was born to Georgia (Serrato) Torres and Clemente Torres on August 26, 1926, in Humboldt, KS. She moved to South Dakota with her family and lived in Caputa before settling in Rapid City. She married Julian Davila in March of 1945.They had ten children. Julian Jr. (deceased), Elena, Julie (Thor), Alvino (Toni), Sylvia (Bruce), Manuel (Debby), Daniel, Elias, Eva (William) and George (deceased). She leaves behind one sister Trini Roman and one brother Paul Torres, twenty-six grandchildren, thirty-six great grandchildren and twenty-six great-great grandchildren.
She was a very hard worker, good wife, and mother. She attended Bethel Assembly of God for over 60 years. She was a woman of faith who loved her family.
Celebration of Life service will be November 17,2022, at Bethel Assembly of God, Rapid City, SD 11:00am. Public Viewing will start at 10:00am.
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home