Seferina Davila

RAPID CITY - Seferina was born to Georgia (Serrato) Torres and Clemente Torres on August 26, 1926, in Humboldt, KS. She moved to South Dakota with her family and lived in Caputa before settling in Rapid City. She married Julian Davila in March of 1945.They had ten children. Julian Jr. (deceased), Elena, Julie (Thor), Alvino (Toni), Sylvia (Bruce), Manuel (Debby), Daniel, Elias, Eva (William) and George (deceased). She leaves behind one sister Trini Roman and one brother Paul Torres, twenty-six grandchildren, thirty-six great grandchildren and twenty-six great-great grandchildren.