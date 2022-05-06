Senator Marion Edward (Ed) Glassgow

RAPID CITY - Marion Edward (Ed) Glassgow was born April 30, 1934, to Alma (Richardson) and Edd Glassgow in the gold mining town of Lead, South Dakota. Ed passed away March 31, 2022, in Loveland, Colorado.

Ed graduated with honors from Lead High School in 1952. He then attended college in Springfield, Missouri, and Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Ed was married to Joan Harper and they had two sons, Ed IV and Baron. Joan died of a brain tumor shortly after the start of their seventh year of marriage. Ed later married Carol Nollsch and they had two sons, Scot and Lyndon.

Ed pastored two Assemblies of God Churches in western South Dakota and one in Sheridan, Wyoming.

He was employed as Director of Public Relations for Grand Electric Cooperative in Bison, South Dakota. He later moved to Rapid City, South Dakota, and was Director of Public Relations for West River Electric Cooperative. He then started his own multiple association management company which he operated for thirty-five years, managing a number of professional and trade associations from local to international.

Ed was very active in the Rapid City community. He was Chairman of the Billy Graham Associate Crusade in Rapid City. He was a member of the Cosmopolitan Club for 37 years and served in every local office, including being the longest-serving President in the club's history. He was a Regional Governor and served on the Cosmopolitan International Board. Ed served on the board of the Rapid City Salvation Army for over 30 years and was Chairman of the Board of the Cornerstone Rescue Mission.

Ed was elected to the Rapid City Council in 1970. He was subsequently elected to the South Dakota House of Representatives in 1982, and then elected to the South Dakota Senate in 1984. In 2000, he moved to Colorado where he managed a number of organizations. In 2006, Ed retired due to failing health.

Ed is survived by Eunice Linn, his cousin, best friend and caretaker; three sons: Baron (Barbara), Scottsdale, Arizona; Scot, Rapid City, South Dakota; Lyndon (Corinne), Gig Harbor, Washington; daughter-in-law, Sharyn, Boulder, Colorado; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a host of beloved friends. Ed's oldest son, Ed IV, preceded him in death.

On April 23, a memorial service was held at Foundations Church in Loveland, Colorado, where he was a Member and Elder. Interment will be in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Ed requested in lieu of flowers a Memorial contribution may be made to Foundations Church or Cornerstone Rescue Mission in Rapid City, South Dakota, in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home, Loveland, Colorado.