 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shabram, James F.

Shabram, James F.

{{featured_button_text}}
James Shabram

SIOUX FALLS | James Frederick Shabram, 81, retired policeman from Sioux Falls Police Force and A-1 Lawn Sprinklers went home with Jesus on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

Grateful for sharing his life are his wife of 60 years, Carolyn; two daughters, Colleen Shabram and Roxanne (Brian) Baker, all of Sioux Falls; two grandsons, Taylor and Jordan Baker; and brother, Robert Shabram.

James was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. CDT on Friday, Oct. 2, at George Boom Funeral Home, Sioux Falls.

Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Hilltop United Methodist Church, Sioux Falls.

Visit georgeboom.com for full obituary and online guestbook.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Wrap-up of the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News