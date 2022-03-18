PIERRE - Shane Scotty Showalter gained his angel wings on March 14, 2022.

On February 25, 2000, Shane was born in Pierre, South Dakota. From a very young age, Shane was a natural mechanic and engineer. He loved disassembling all electronics to see how they worked before assembling them into an entirely new innovative machine. Since Shane was notorious for utilizing the family electronics for his inventions, his parents began purchasing him second-hand items so they could ensure they would return to the living room with a television. He was a trailblazer in his creativity and motorized his bicycle by ten years old.

Shane loved the outdoors and would often be found on a hiking trail or at the dog park with Jenni, his beloved German Sheppard. Shane loved his animals so much he created Facebook pages for the family pets. Shane would take the time to manage the pages and makes posts for his furry friends. If he wasn't outdoors, you might have encountered Shane listening to music and cruising in the car he loved working on. Shane could be lovingly mischievous at times. Knowing how annoyed his mom was when a cupboard was left open, she would return home to every cupboard and even the oven left open.

Shane loved the Fourth of July and Christmas because he loved spending time with his family. Shane kept the magic alive for those around him during the holidays. He was a master negotiator and worked diligently towards goals he set for himself. When he was working for the family business, he was so proud when he made his first sale of a vehicle.

Shane had a way of bringing others together. He was a loyal son, brother, uncle and friend. We are grateful for the time we spent with Shane. He will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his parents Scott and Brenda Showalter; sisters: Rachelle (Alan) Nollette, Ashleigh Anderson, RaeAnn Showalter; his grandfather Gene Sherwood; his nieces and nephews: ShaeLynn, Tyler, Maya, Jackson, and Layla; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents Joy Showalter, Carla Sherwood, Donald Mehrer; his aunts Kyea Showalter and Dawn Messiah; his nephew Sawyer Thomas Nollette.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday March 22, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 PM and funeral services on Wednesday March 23, 2022, at 11:00 AM, at Kirk Funeral Home. A reception is scheduled on Wednesday March 23, 2022, from 2:00-4:00 PM at the Canyon Lake Activity Center. Internment will take place at the Riverside Cemetery in Pierre, South Dakota at 3:00 PM central time.