Shannon E. Locati

SPEARFISH | Shannon Elaine Locati, 39, died suddenly from unknown causes on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in the emergency room at Monument Health Hospital in Spearfish.

Shannon Elaine Locati was born March 5, 1982 in Bozeman, MT, to Thomas and Mary (Hoff) Locati. She spent the beginning of her childhood in Anaconda, then Butte, MT, where she met many of her lifelong friends.

In 2000, she graduated from Spearfish High School. The highlight of her life was when she became a mother to her son Braedon Thomas Locati. Shortly after, she opened a daycare and received much joy caring for children. She obtained her license for massage therapy in Rapid City and was dedicated to her patients and their well-being.

Shannon was a person who, to know her was to love her. She had an infectious, charismatic personality, drawing people to her wherever she went. She could light up any room with her presence and beautiful smile. Shannon had a fabulous sense of humor and had a way of making people feel accepted and special. She deeply cherished her family and enjoyed the many large gatherings. Her aunts and uncles delighted in her humor and dished that humor right back. She always had so much fun with her cousins and in one way or another Shannon was everyone's favorite. She was extremely caring, loving, genuine and loyal. Her life abounded with a myriad of friends.