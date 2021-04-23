RAPID CITY | Sharie K. Wolff, 86, died on April 21, 2021. She was born in Eureka, SD on July 17, 1934 to Raymond and Olivia Kiesz.

After high school Sharie worked both retail and at a bank, before meeting the love of her life, Herb Wolff, when he returned from the Army. They married on August 14, 1955 and shortly after moved to Rapid City.

For 22 years Sharie was a stay-at-home mom to their children, Vickie, Steve and Jason. When the children were grown Sharie then pursued many of her interests. She competed in a National Toastmistresses Speaking Contest. She also renewed her artistic talents, painting portraits of both famous people and her family members. Sharie was involved with Welcome Wagon Hostess and brought the Weight Watchers organization to Rapid City, becoming the Regional Manager. Her next venture was opening and operating “Wolff's Bargain Den” and was successful with this endeavor until she retired in 1989.

Sharie was preceded in death by her daughter, Vickie Bradley, in 2006.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Herb Wolff; sons, Steve Wolff (Sherrill) and Jason Wolff (Debbie); and sisters, Bonnie Wolf and Debbie Meek (Tom). She was grandma to seven adult children and had several nieces and nephews.