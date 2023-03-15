RAPID CITY – Sharon Faye Dominicak, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, in Rapid City, SD. She was 80 years old.

Sharon was born August 18, 1942, in Aurora County, South Dakota, to Howard and Irene (Nelson) Faller. She was the second child of eight siblings. The family first lived on a farm near Plankinton, SD, then moved into the town of Plankinton. She graduated from Plankinton High School in 1960.

She met her husband, Robert H. Dominicak while in high school. The two were married November 26, 1960, and moved to Rapid City, where Robert was attending college at S. D. School of Mines and Technology and where they welcomed their sons, Bradley and Curtis, into the world.

Sharon was active as a volunteer in the Black Hills Area Council and District, Boy Scouts of America. She was a Den Mother, served on the Pack 42 Committee and the Troop 42 Committee. She worked with the Black Hills Area Council fund-raising committee to develop Medicine Mountain Scout Camp. After the fund raising was completed she worked at the Council office to help in the collection of pledges and then worked as a secretary in the Council office for several years. She later worked as a secretary at the Brown Swiss Milk company.

Sharon and Robert lived in the Rapid City until 1982, when they moved to Glenwood Springs, CO and then later to Lakewood, CO. They returned to Rapid City in 1994 where Robert worked for a consulting engineering company. While in Colorado Sharon worked at Rocky Mountain Natural Gas as a secretary in the legal department and later as the Executive Secretary to the Executive Vice President of Sprint Corporation. When back in Rapid City she worked at several organizations most notably as a department secretary and secretary for three Presidents of the S. D. School of Mines and Technology. She retired in June 2015.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Robert; her sons, Bradley (Pamela), and granddaughters: Ashley and Sara (Cole) of Minneapolis, MN area; Curtis (Cara Snyder), Lakewood, CO; two brothers, Harlan Faller, Minneapolis, MN, Donald Faller, Mound Valley, KS; two sisters, Ruth Henrichs, Sibley Iowa; Janice Lapp, Rock Falls, IL; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and three brothers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Sharon may be sent to Monument Health Cancer Care Institute.

A memorial Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023, visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. at Knollwood Heights United Methodist Church, 320 E. College Ave., Rapid City. (The service will be live-streamed via link at khumc.info and choose VIDEO STREAMING). Following the service there will be a luncheon at the Church. A family only service with interment at Pine Lawn Memorial Park will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Please visit the online guestbook for Sharon.