Sharon (Gibson) Lamb

In 1973, Dean and Sharon divorced and she returned to school to complete her college degree. Despite being a single mom of two young girls, Sharon graduated from Iowa State with honors and was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Kappa Honor society. Sharon had a Bachelor's degree in Anthropology with Minors in Journalism and Math.

Following graduation, Sharon began working for Polk County Juvenile Court as a Juvenile Probation Officer. During her 33 years there, she wore many hats including intake specialist. Sharon was very dedicated to her career and was proud to have helped countless children and families. For Sharon, what she did for a living wasn't just what she did, it was who she was.

There isn't enough space for us to write about the many varied interests Sharon had. She was a Master Gardener, an anthropologist, lover of English history, Civic Center Volunteer, lover of art and music, an international traveler, ukulele player, ancestry researcher, social justice warrior, environmentalist, fierce Democrat and political volunteer, student of philosophy, a loyal dog mom to Miss Emily, and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Above all, she was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and sister. Her passion for life was unmatched and she was often referred to as a force of nature. She was someone who always sought new experiences and dedicated herself to lifelong learning.