On August 24, 2022, Sharon Griffey Hill, died in Sturgis, SD. She was 73 years old.

Sharon was born on May 9, 1949, in Gilbert, WV. She married Richard Hill in Grants, NM, in 1967, and they were blessed with two beautiful daughters. They made Sturgis their home in 1985. Sharon's 27 year long career at Fort Meade VA Hospital brought her many awards of distinction for her dedication to our nation's Veterans as Executive Assistant to the Director and Chief of Staff.

Sharon enjoyed traveling with her husband, kids, and grandkids; shopping trips; she was a devoted Christian; she always knew the right thing to say, she was classy, with a fantastic sense of humor; but most of all she was the best, most beautiful Wife, Mom, and Grandma.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 55 years, Richard; their children: Traci Carista and Allison (Brian) Ireland; grandchildren: Kamber Crowser, (the oldest), KaSandra (Chad) Dennard, Anthony Carista (fiancée Abby Wise), Eva Sturis (fiancé Dawson Pearson), Lilly Sturis, Elijah Sturis, Faith (Cole) Rothenberger, Jessie (Josey) Durham; several great-grandchildren; siblings: Jack (Elke) Griffey, and Millie (Rhett) Bryson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Jessie Griffey; and her sister, Sandra Eaves.

Memorial visitation will be 4-6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, SD, with the burial and private ceremony with only close family members at Black Hills National Cemetery a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.