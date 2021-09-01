Sharon K. Fowler

RAPID CITY | Sharon Kay Fowler, 60, died from cirrhosis of the liver on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.

She was born March 27, 1961, in Lemmon to Robert C. and Wynona L. (Marsh) Fowler.

Sharon was funny, loving, and very generous. She was the "Ann Landers" of the family; we all would call her for advice or just complain and moan. We knew she would care. She had a very big heart and rescued many animals her entire life. She would also help any friend in need. She enjoyed fishing, music, good conversation, and her family.

Survivors include her daughter, SharLaRee Thornburg of Rapid City; mother, Wynonna Fowler of Rapid City; grandson, Victor Enriquez of Rapid City; brother, Garold Fowler of Hill City; and three sisters: Rhonda Wright of Rapid City, Sandy Slifker of Orlando, FL, and Cher DeMarrias of Rapid City.

Sharon was preceded in death by her father, Robert, and brother, Bobby Fowler.

There will be a Celebration of Life get-together and light lunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, at Canyon Lake gazebo.

Arrangements are with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.