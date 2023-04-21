Sharon was born on July 27, 1948, to Robert Edward and Dorothy (Sutton) Brown in Flint, Michigan. Sharon graduated from Westwood High School in Mesa, Arizona, where she enjoyed being involved in the Civic Air Patrol. In 1966, upon high school graduation, Sharon worked as a tax preparer for H & R Block in Mesa, and also in Rapid City, and Sturgis when she moved with her parents and sister in 1970. She proudly worked as a homemaker while her children were growing up. Sharon worked at GE Capital for nearly 20 years before she retired in 2015.

Sharon married Thomas Baumgartner on October 28, 1972, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, in Rapid City. Sharon was a devoted mother and constant champion of her three children. She loved helping with homework, serving as a Cub Scout Den Mother, and helped to recreate the charter for Boy Scout Pack 7 of Rapid City. She also loved serving as a "Room Mother" in her children's classrooms, attending various band and orchestra concerts, and art shows of her children. She enjoyed serving on the Rapid City Association of Letter Carriers Auxiliary where she served as State President for two terms, and Catholic Daughters of Rapid City. Sharon was quite an avid and talented crafter. She loved to crochet, embroider, sew, tole paint, make stained glass art, and design and create jewelry. She loved animals, especially her "fur babies" including cats, dogs, and a few birds that she adored throughout her life. Sharon enjoyed traveling the country, exploring the Black Hills on long, weekend drives and watching games of her beloved Detroit Tigers, Colorado Rockies, and Green Bay Packers. Above all else, Sharon loved being a grandma and doting on her granddaughter, Julianna.