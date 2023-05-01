RAPID CITY - Sharon Lynn Reynolds passed away, surrounded in love by her husband and two daughters, on April 28, 2023, at the age of 66. Sharon was born January 15, 1957, in Dickinson, ND, to Donald and Ann Mueller. Donald and Ann were dedicated educators and eventually settled in Rapid City, SD, where they raised four children, Sharon being the youngest.

Sharon attended Central High School and graduated in 1975. She went on to marry Wade Reynolds on October 29, 1977, and they spent their 45 years together creating a family, building a business, and living a life full of adventures.

Sharon and Wade had two daughters, Jessica and Brandie. She was affectionately known as Nana to her grandkids, who she adored. She loved spending time with them, always showing up for their games, concerts, performances, supporting and loving them, just as she did for her girls. She made sure holidays were special, vacations fun, family dinners a priority, and she could be called anytime for anything. Sharon was not a sideline Nana. She got right in there, ice skating, swimming, tubing behind the boat, and even white-water rafting.

Those who knew Sharon best knew she had a giving heart, quietly helping those in need. Sharon was fond of painting and art. She appreciated photography and enjoyed putting puzzles together. She loved all things Disney and gifted trips to Disney World to her family. Trips her daughters and their families will cherish forever.

Sharon loved building new homes and remodeling old ones with Wade. Over the years they grew to have a successful business. Her dedication to managing and bookkeeping is what allowed Wade to work hard, build, and thrive. In recent years, Jessica was able to join them in these projects in a real estate role and assisting in the building process.

Sharon and Wade had many adventures together over the years; raising their two daughters, winning a house in 1985, building three of their own homes, traveling to the Iditarod in Alaska, soaking in the sunshine in Maui, building schools in Nicaragua, making memories at Disney World, exploring Washington DC, enjoying Caribbean cruises with friends, working on home improvement projects, and cutting/baling hay out at their Lower Spring Creek Ranch, where they built and lived in a bunkhouse garage for 6+ years, and now Brandie currently lives with her son and horses.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents Donald and Ann.

Sharon is survived by her loving husband Wade, devoted daughters Jessica (Jeremy) Smith and Brandie Reynolds of Rapid City, grandkids; Sidney, Kael, Jack, and Penny, brothers Darrell Mueller of Nebraska and Dave (Brenda) Mueller of Rapid City, sister Jackie (Tom) Swanson of Minnesota, nieces and nephews, stepmother Linda Mueller of New Mexico, and several dear friends.

Family and friends, please join us in celebrating our beautiful Sharon this Saturday, May 6 at 11:00 a.m. at their home, 23330 S. Airport Rd. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local Humane Society.