BILLINGS - Sharon Marie (Flack) Knust, 79, of Billings, Montana, went to be with The Lord, on Thursday, May 12, 2022, when she died in her sleep at home. She was born June 1, 1942, in Milbank, SD, to Wesley and Harmina (Broekema) Flack. Sharon had five brothers and three sisters. She attended and graduated from high school in Custer, S.D. She married David Lee Knust on July 2, 1960, in Bristol, Rhode Island.

She met her lifelong sweetheart, David, while living in Custer, SD. From there she followed him to Rhode Island where they were married. After David was honorably discharged from the Navy, they moved back to Rapid City, SD, where their son Dan was born. A few years later they moved to San Diego, CA, to be closer to her mom. While living in San Diego, she gave birth to her second son John. Next, they moved north to Orange County, CA, where they lived for several years. In 1976 David, Sharon, and the boys moved to Billings MT to be closer to her older sister. Billings, MT, is where Sharon would call home until she went to meet Jesus in heaven. It really is an impossible task to try to sum up the life of such a wonderful lady in just a few paragraphs, so allow us to list a few of her greatest attributes. Sharon was resilient, self-less, sacrificial, welcoming, giving, encouraging, loving, and kind.