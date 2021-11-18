SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. | Sharon Renee Dyer, 71, passed at the Hospice of the Valley Eckstein Center in Scottsdale, Arizona on Sunday, October 31, 2021, after a short battle with thyroid cancer.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and recently became a great-grandmother. She was born in Deadwood, SD on December 30, 1949, and reared in both Sturgis, SD and Rapid City, SD. Sharon graduated from Rapid City High School, Class of 1968, and later attended one year at Black Hills State College.

She married Kenneth James Dyer on June 22, 1969 and enjoyed 52 wonderful years of marriage.

Sharon enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling, get-togethers with family, cooking and trying out new recipes, volunteering, (especially Special Ed. children), and was a lover of animals and pets.

Survivors include husband Ken; son, Douglas Dyer, daughter, Jeana (Dyer) Pineda and fiance, Dan; brother, Darwin (Judy) Mailloux, Rapid City, SD, sister, Misty Crandell, Peoria, IL; granddaughters: MiKayla (Derek) Hedlund, Kaitlyn Pineda and special friend, Bailey, and Stephanie Dyer; grandson, Dylan Dyer; great-granddaughter, Livian Hedlund; aunt, Betty White, Sturgis, SD. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dale & Eula Mailloux, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Owens Livingston Mortuary handled the arrangements.