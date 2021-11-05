NISLAND | Sharon "Sherry" Meyers, 77, died Nov. 3, 2021.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, at the United Methodist Church in Belle Fourche.
Interment will be at Hope Cemetery in Newell.
Sherry's funeral will be broadcasted live online, on her obituary page located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com, where there is also a video tribute available to view.