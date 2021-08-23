RAPID CITY | Sheila Lerew, 70, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in hospice care, surrounded by family and friends. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

Sheila A. Alderink was born on July 15, 1951 in Princeton, Minnesota to the late Roy and Marie (Weber) Alderink.

She was a 1969 graduate of Milaca High School in Milaca, Minnesota and married Wilbur "Bill" Lerew Jr. on Sept. 15, 1989.

Sheila was a military wife for over 20 years, through three overseas deployments with the United States Air Force.

She owned the Dakota Macramé and Bead Supply store in downtown Rapid City in 1979. Sheila was an avid cook and accomplished professional seamstress.

Sheila is survived by her husband, Bill. and two sons, Jeremiah and Jason, all of Rapid City; brother, Mark of Lewistown, Montana; sister, Charlotte of Tacoma, Washington; and her three grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Chuck.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, at Kirk Funeral Home, 1051 East Minnesota. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.