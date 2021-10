BELLE FOURCHE | Sheldon Lowell Mead, 50, died Oct. 10, 2021 as the result of a car accident near Philip.

Visitation will be from 10-12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel. A Celebration of Life get-together is scheduled for 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17, at the Full Throttle Saloon in Sturgis.