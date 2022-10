BOX ELDER - Sherie Lee Brost, 61, of Rapid City, SD passed away on October 14, 2021. A celebration of life will be held for Sherie at the Landmark Community Church on Friday, October 21 at 10:00 a.m. with a meal to follow. A visitation will be held the night before at Kirk Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.