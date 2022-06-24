RAPID CITY - Sherilyn Elaine (Sheri "Beary") Lane, passed June 18, 2022, at Rapid City Monument Hospital, forever young.

She was so wonderful to her husband David, son Richard, daughter-in-law Luann Smith, and her three brothers, Jim, Mike and Tom McCarthy.

Sheri's infectious smile, loud laugh and warm eyes were impossible to ignore.

She was the ultimate giver. Her favorite activities upon retirement from the Rapid City School District were volunteering at Sun Catcher Therapeutic Riding Academy and working with children at the YMCA.

Happy memories will last for family and so many friends forever. She enjoyed time spent in good conversation with loved ones while sitting in her gazebo.

Sheri loved animals. Instead of a "Celebration of Life" please donate to Humane Society of the Black Hills, 1820 E Saint Patrick St., Rapid City, SD 57703, in Sheri's honor.

Motto's Sheri lived by: be a good person and never hurt anyone's feelings.