Sherrie Bierman

DICKINSON, N.D. | Sherrie Bierman, 42, died unexpectedly on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at CHI St. Alexius Dickinson.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at Prairie Winds Church, Dickinson, with Pastor Jerry Stravia IV officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Interment will take place at the Dickinson Cemetery. There is a Bierman Family Benefit Account set up at Dakota Community Bank and Trust. Arrangements are with Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson, www.ladburyfuneralservice.com.

