RAPID CITY - Sheryl K. Feller passed away March 9, 2023 in Rapid City, SD at the age of 78 years. Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 PM, Wednesday, March 15 at Kirk Funeral Home. Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, March 16 at St. Therese Catholic Church, followed by burial at Black Hills National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Sheryl's family wishes donations to be directed to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Monument Health, Rapid City, SD. Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home.