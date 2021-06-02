Shirley A. Kenoyer

RAPID CITY | Shirley Ann (Steen) Kenoyer, 84, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed gently away May 30, 2021, after three months in hospice.

She was born April 26, 1937, in Bison, SD, to James and Hazel Steen. Her mother ran a maternity home which inspired Shirley's love for nursing, and her father was a carpenter and cowboy on the rodeo circuit. They moved to Spearfish in 1946, where Shirley graduated from high school in 1955. She went on to graduate from St. John's School of Nursing in Rapid City.

During this time, she met the love of her life, Cliff Kenoyer. They married on Sept. 7, 1958. Cliff and Shirley moved to Sturgis and built a home east of town where they lived most of their lives. There they raised three children: Deborah, Rodney, and Douglas.

When her children were all in school Shirley went back to work, first as a school nurse, and then over 20 years at the Sturgis Community Nursing Home -- her greatest joy came in caring for others.

After she and Cliff retired, they enjoyed traveling, going to auctions, playing cards, time with family, and volunteer work. She was a positive and inspiring woman, who after diagnosed with leukemia, which she battled for eight years, still found joy in life and was an amazing example of resilience to all.