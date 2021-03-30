Shirley A. McDermaid

RAPID CITY | Shirley Ann McDermaid, 80, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021 at home.

Shirley was born Nov. 14, 1940 in Eagle Butte, SD, to Anton and Theresia (Zacher) Neigel.

She married Vernon "Mac" McDermaid on July 18, 1960 in Eagle Butte, SD.

Shirley is survived by her children, Scott A. McDermaid of Fort Collins, CO, Brenda (Paul) Brewbaker of Midwest City, OK, Robyn (Dan) McDermaid-Corrin of Jerome, MI, and Christy McDermaid of Danville, KY; siblings, Clarence (Helen) Neigel of Eagle Butte, Gloria Allen, Mary Helen Riss, Clarie Melvin, all of Rapid City, Alma Hill of Burleson, TX, and Sharon Neigel-Wright of Tumwater, WA; and nine grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and sisters, Julie Hinkley, Phyllis Schneider, Alice Myers, Rosie Galbraith, Colette Monet, and Gertrude Neigel.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 1, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

