RAPID CITY- Shirley A. Schlottman, 90, died Sunday, June 19, 2022.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church.
Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
RAPID CITY- Shirley A. Schlottman, 90, died Sunday, June 19, 2022.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church.
Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.