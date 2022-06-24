 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shirley A. Schlottman

RAPID CITY- Shirley A. Schlottman, 90, died Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church.

Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

