DES MOINES, Iowa | It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Shirley Belgarde, formerly of Rapid City, SD. Shirley passed away Nov. 3, 2020, with her two daughters holding her hands as she crossed over.

Shirley had many jobs over the years including waitress, bartender and working in sales. In the '70s, Shirley owned “The Prospecter Saloon” in north Rapid City and “The Prospector Sandwich Shop“ in Hill City. Shirley loved to cook for other people and throw barbecues with family and friends. Shirley always had one of her furry kids in her arms (Foofie, Charlie, Reñí and Bear) and enjoyed making glass bead jewelry for family and friends. She loved to go to “Ron's Cafe” to visit all of her friends and will be missed by all who knew her.