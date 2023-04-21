RAPID CITY - Shirley Bienert, age 94, of Rapid City, died Friday, March 31, 2023, at Monument Hospice House, Rapid City, SD. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home in Yankton, with a rosary and video tribute at 7:00 p.m. followed by a scripture service at 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Yankton, SD with Fr. Nick Haiar officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Yankton, SD with a lunch to follow. Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.