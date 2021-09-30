Shirley (Chili) Morris Lautenschlager

Chili loved to travel. With Bob, they explored every corner of the United States. Their family summer trips to the National Parks sparked a love of nature that continues in all of their children and grandchildren. Her sense of adventure led her to experience six of the eight wonders of the world. In transcendence, she has surely crossed the Cliffs of Petra and Taj Mahal off her bucket list!

In retirement, Bob and Chili relocated to Rapid City, SD. Here she embraced the beauty of the red rocks and the community of people around her. She became an active member of the social action group, Democracy in Action. Whenever they were home from traveling, Chili and Bob spent Sundays cooking dozens of hard boiled eggs and distributing them at a local park that provided free nutritious meals to those in need.

Chili was a beautiful person with understated power. She was curious about people and their stories, always open to listening and learning more. She was kind, loving, and a joy to be around. Chili would be the first to tell you that she lived a happy, fortunate life, but she also understood her responsibility to advocate for others and not take more than she needed. She never missed a chance to eat dessert or feed someone who was hungry. She taught her children, grandchildren, and countless students to be responsible citizens and do good deeds for others. She will be dearly missed and remembered often.

Proceeding Chili in her passing were her parents, Jarvis and La Rue Morris; stepmother Edith Morris; husband Robert Merle Lautenschlager; and daughter Patricia Ann Lautenschlager. She is survived by her sisters, Mary Virginia Madden and Janet Morris Russell; son Robert Mark Lautenschlager (Lori Gustafson); daughters Ruth Elizabeth Thatcher (Rod Thatcher) and Rebecca Jane Lautenschlager (Brian Etling); son-in-law Charles Solverson; grandchildren Stephan Tyler Robert Solverson (Nancy Nisbet), Rebecca Ann Solverson (Sean Alexander), Charles Isaac Peter Solverson (Kira King), Cleone Rene Thatcher (Tyler Thomas), Virginia (Dia) Thatcher (Kevin Salazar), Samuel Nikolas Etling, and Charles Maxwell Etling; great-grandchildren, Sol Robert Alexander and Chili Jo Ann Alexander.