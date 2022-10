RAPID CITY – Shirley Eich, 92, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022. A vigil service will be Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church with visitation beginning at 5:00 p.m. A Christian Funeral Mass will be offered Wednesday, October 26 at 10:00 a.m. with lunch to follow at the church. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Please visit the online guestbook for Shirley at www.OsheimSchmidt.com