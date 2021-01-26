PIERRE | Shirley Eisnach, 84, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
Shirley Salmonson was born on August 28, 1936, in Estelline to Einar and Mary (Anderson) Salmonson. She graduated from Estelline High School in 1954 and attended General Beadle State Teachers College for one year before teaching in a rural school near Estelline. After another year of college, she taught in Hector, MN.
On June 8, 1958, she married Dennis Eisnach in Estelline. Three daughters were born to this union: Danna, Denette, and Darla.
After Dennis and Shirley returned to South Dakota, she taught in Rapid City. The family moved to Pierre in 1970. Shirley completed her BS in Education degree in 1974. Shirley taught sixth grade at McKinley, Lincoln, and Washington schools in Pierre and retired as an eighth-grade English teacher at PJHS in 1995. Shirley did all the "mom" jobs -- Girl Scout leader, 4-H leader, Sunday School teacher, room mother. She was also the "mother" to two foreign-exchange students, Suzanne Trauffer of Switzerland and Layza Araujo of Brazil.
Shirley was a member of many organizations including League of Women Voters, SD Peace Officers' Auxiliary, Women's Investment Group, SD AARP, Red Hatters, SD Retired School Personnel, Pierre Area Retired School Personnel, P.E.O. and SDEA-Retired. She was the first volunteer Executive Director of SDRSP. Shirley was a member of the Oahe Presbyterian Church, and was an ordained elder. She received the Florence Krieger Award from the SD Retired Teachers' Association. They received the SD AARP Andrus Award for Community Service and the PACO Award for Outstanding Volunteers. Shirley has been a SHIINE volunteer, assisting many people with their Medicare Part D prescription drug insurance.
She and Dennis hosted all the grandchildren annually for a week of "Cousins' Camp" for more than 20 years. The schoolteacher in her took over when it was time to plan the event. In later years, they just enjoyed watching the interactions of their grandchildren -- the eight biological and the six international adoptees. Most recently she delighted in her great-granddaughter, Maleah Joy Becker.
Survivors include her daughters, Danna (Stan) Nesler, Shorewood, WI, Denette (Dave) Becker, Pierre, and Darla (Keith) Wrage, Mankato, MN; 14 grandchildren: Nicholas & Frannie Nesler, Taylor (LaTora), Tanna, Kaylee, Frank, Vick Becker, and Tate, Ty, Tage, Tava, Trace, Tessa, and Tad Wrage; one great-grandchild, Maleah Becker; brother, Einar (Linda) Salmonson, Estelline; sister-in-law, Diana Kidder, Bloomington, MN; nieces and nephew.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis; her parents, Einar and Mary; her brother, Stanley; and sister-in law and brother-in-law, Merlaine and Dean Eisnach.
This obituary was written and corrected by the beloved English teacher, Mrs. Eisnach.
The family wishes for memorials to be directed to scholarship funds: P.E.O. Chapter CS of Pierre or a fund to be established at T.F. Riggs Senior High School. Checks may be written to Denette Becker.
Condolences and memorials can be sent to the family at 1800 Grandview St., Pierre, SD 57501.