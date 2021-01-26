PIERRE | Shirley Eisnach, 84, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.

Shirley Salmonson was born on August 28, 1936, in Estelline to Einar and Mary (Anderson) Salmonson. She graduated from Estelline High School in 1954 and attended General Beadle State Teachers College for one year before teaching in a rural school near Estelline. After another year of college, she taught in Hector, MN.

On June 8, 1958, she married Dennis Eisnach in Estelline. Three daughters were born to this union: Danna, Denette, and Darla.

After Dennis and Shirley returned to South Dakota, she taught in Rapid City. The family moved to Pierre in 1970. Shirley completed her BS in Education degree in 1974. Shirley taught sixth grade at McKinley, Lincoln, and Washington schools in Pierre and retired as an eighth-grade English teacher at PJHS in 1995. Shirley did all the "mom" jobs -- Girl Scout leader, 4-H leader, Sunday School teacher, room mother. She was also the "mother" to two foreign-exchange students, Suzanne Trauffer of Switzerland and Layza Araujo of Brazil.