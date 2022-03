RAPID CITY - Shirley Elaine Leat 85 of Rapid City died Sunday February 27 at a local nursing home.A funeral service will be 11am Friday March 4, 2022 at the First Church of God, 702 East Monroe St in Rapid City with Rev. Erik Thone officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at the Black Hills National Cemetery. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com