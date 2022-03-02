Shirley Elaine Leat left this world to join her beloved husband Darrell Leat in Heaven on Feb 27, 2022.

A funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday March 4, 2022, at the First Church of God, 706 East Monroe St in Rapid City with Rev. Erik Thone officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at the Black Hills National Cemetery. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com.

Shirley was born to Archie Walthoff and Vinna Walthoff on Jan. 19, 1937, in Winner, South Dakota. She was the youngest of six sisters: Helen, Jerry, Fernie, Marcy, and Nathal.

Shirley had to grow up fast and started working at the age of twelve. She met the love of her life, Darrell Leat, when she was sixteen. Not long after, they married and later had their only child, their son, Leslie Leat.

Shirley's heart was always with her family. She adored her grandson Josh Leat and her great-grandson, Jack.

Shirley came into this world with a joyous heart. Her laugh could brighten a room. She leaves us now as an angel forever in God's care.

Shirley is survived by her son, Les (Tracy), Gillette Wyoming; grandson, Josh (Marla) Leat; and great-grandson, Jack Leat, Gillette, Wyoming. Also, by her sister Marcy, Rapid City, SD.