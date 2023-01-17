Shirley Estelle Givens

RAPID CITY - Shirley Estelle (Beckler) Givens, 86, of Rapid City, died Sunday January 8, 2023, at Monument Health Hospice House surrounded by family and love. Shirley was born in Scranton, North Dakota on October 7, 1936, to Mathew and Ella Beckler. She grew up on the family farm outside Bowman, North Dakota as one of 12 children. Growing up she had a passion for horseback riding, target shooting, and music. She had many dreams and aspirations, two of which were to be an Airline Stewardess to travel and see the world and a Laboratory Technician due to her fascination and interest with all things medical.

After graduating from high school, she and her sister, Joan (Joey) moved to Rapid City, SD where she attended and graduated from the Rapid City School of Business, now NAU (National American University). She worked for the Public-Schools' Business Office located on the first floor of what is now Rapid City High School. During that time, she met Robert (Bob) Givens who was stationed at Ellsworth AFB. They were later married on May 17, 1958, and with that her dream of traveling was fulfilled through being stationed at various Air Force Bases around the world, among them being South Carolina, Texas, Illinois, and even the Philippine Islands... crossing the Pacific Ocean on a beautiful, state of the art American President Lines ocean-liner named the "President Roosevelt".

Robert and Shirley retired from the Air Force in 1974. They made their home in Rapid City, SD where Shirley again worked for the Rapid City Public Schools' Business Office as the Payroll Manager retiring in 1998.

Shirley loved sunshine, little bluebirds, nature, flowers, music, dancing, playing the guitar, lights of the city, ceramics, word puzzles, games, working in her beautiful yard, reading, watching westerns, spending time with family, and her home. She cherished her long conversations with her sisters.

Shirley was an intelligent, kind, loving, patient, compassionate, strong, hard-working, independent woman with a work ethic that would rival any. She was admired and a role model for many. She truly was the epitome of what a mother and woman should be.

Survivors include two daughters, Laura (Kenny) Harrison and Stephanie (Walter) Misemer; three granddaughters, Dani Harrison, Nikkie Misemer, and Samantha (Kevin) Carroll; and six great grandchildren, Levi, Emily, Keira, Landon, Jaden, and Hailey all of Rapid City, SD. Shirley is also survived by two of her sisters, Beatrice Christensen, and Holly Baier.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bob, her parents, and nine siblings. Her memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home with Pat Karn officiating. She will be laid to rest with her loving husband and soulmate at the Black Hills National Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be sent to the Black Hills Humane Society, WAVI, and the Cornerstone Rescue Mission.

"Death ends a life, not a relationship." Mitch Albom, Tuesdays with Morrie

