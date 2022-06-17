Shirley Haase

SIOUX FALLS, SD - Shirley Mae Haase (nee Reinke), 84, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died May 29, 2022 at Dougherty Hospice House with family at her side. She was daughter of Oscar & Goldie Reinke, of Ellendale ND, and wife of 63 years to Leonard Haase. She worked 34 years for Riddles Jewelry: retail sales (Aberdeen) and communications office (Rapid City).

Shirley is survived by daughter Debra (Bill) Harris of Phoenix, AZ; daughter Pamela (Richard) Willett of New York, NY; son Steven (Joanne) Haase of Sioux Falls, SD; three grandchildren (Billy Harris, Lauren Besins, Christina Steinke) and their spouses; 6 greatgrandchildren; and her younger brother Gary Reinke and his family.

Funeral services are Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., (with 9:00 a.m. viewing) at Hoven Funeral Chapel in Ellendale, ND. Shirley's service will be live streamed on her obituary page at hovenfuneralchapel.com along with her full obituary.