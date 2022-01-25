 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shirley Harbert

BLACK HAWK | Shirley Harbert passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, January 21, 2022. She was 81 years old.

Shirley loved her family, having a good meal, playing bingo and watching Westerns. If you visited her home, she would show off the latest pictures of her 6 great grandkids on her Grandpad. She didn't have a bad word to say about anyone and those that knew her would describe her as kind and sweet. She was very generous with the meals and baked goods she made. Many people received her fudge, coffee cake and poppy seed bread. She would speak to anyone, so there was never a stranger to her.

Services will be held Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City.

You can view Shirley's full obituary and sign her guestbook at: www.osheimschmidt.com.

