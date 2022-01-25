Shirley Harbert

Shirley loved her family, having a good meal, playing bingo and watching Westerns. If you visited her home, she would show off the latest pictures of her 6 great grandkids on her Grandpad. She didn't have a bad word to say about anyone and those that knew her would describe her as kind and sweet. She was very generous with the meals and baked goods she made. Many people received her fudge, coffee cake and poppy seed bread. She would speak to anyone, so there was never a stranger to her.