RAPID CITY - Shirley Joan Eich passed away October 20, 2022, at the age of 92.

Shirley Schmitt was born June 30, 1930, at home on the farm in Epiphany, SD. She graduated high school at Mount Marty School in Yankton in 1948. She began her working career in Mitchell, SD. In June of 1954, she married Darell Eich in Mitchell, SD and they continued farming in the Epiphany area. They happily shared over 65 years together.

They left farming in 1960 and moved the family to Rapid City. Shirley embarked on a career in banking at the National Bank of South Dakota at the Baken Park branch where she remained for over 30 years, serving as VP and branch manager at the time of her retirement.

In her retirement years, she loved time with her grandchildren, and volunteering with various church and community functions. She would go on to work part time at the Civic Center ticket office and volunteered at the hospital gift shop.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Darell in 2019; her parents; one brother Duane "Rusty"; and a sister, Carol. She is survived by son, Dale (Katrina) Eich of Gray, GA; three grandchildren: Adam (Mary) Eich of Hoschton, GA, Trevor (Jessica) Eich of Neptune Beach, FL, and Jourdan Eich of Macon, GA; three great-grandchildren: Addison, Owen and Avery Eich; sisters: Sr. Madonna Schmitt of Yankton, SD and Janice Wermers of Watertown, SD; brother-in-law Glenn (Peggy) Eich of Sioux Falls; and several nieces and nephews.

A special thank you goes out to all Shirley's care givers and support from those at Edgewood Assisted Living and most recently, Clarkson Health Care. They truly treated her as family.

Visitation will be at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday October 25, 2022, at Blessed Sacrament Church, followed with Wake service at 6:00 p.m. Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00 a.m. October 26, 2022 at the church with a luncheon to follow. Interment will be at 1:00 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given to the Frank and Nettie Schmitt Endowed Scholarship, Mount Marty College, 1105 W. 8th St., Yankton, SD 57078, or The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 2777 E. Camelback Rd, Suite 330, Phoenix, AZ 85016. Please visit the online guestbook for Shirley at www.OsheimSchmidt.com