Shirley K. Wall

STURGIS | Shirley Kaye (Slater) Wall, 74, passed from this earth on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at her home in Sturgis.

Shirley was born on Sept. 8, 1946 in Moline, IL to Charles W. and Eleanor R. (Brown) Slater. She joined her big sister, Lorna. The family moved to California about 1950, and then to Sturgis in 1953, where she entered second grade. She graduated from Sturgis High School in 1964.

She had the fantastic luck to meet Dave Wall in her senior year of high school, and they wed on Nov. 21, 1964, becoming life partners. They lived for a short time in Lead and Deadwood, and then struck out to see the world, starting in Coeur d'Alene, ID. They followed the Oregon coast to Albany for a year or so, and then back north to Spokane, WA. In 1968, the couple returned to Sturgis, where Dave opened a mechanics shop, Dave's Auto Repair. Shirley worked with him at the shop doing bookwork and running parts. She also helped with the grunt work and had a real “talent” for cleaning valves, washing trannies, and scraping gaskets. She worked part-time at the Sooper Dooper Market from 1971-1973, in addition to her time at Dave's Auto. During these years she also became a Girl Scout Leader with sidekick, Bonnie Alberts, even travelling with the troop to Denver, Girl Scout National Center West, and Yellowstone National Park.