GLENDALE, Calif. | Shirley Lamke Dixon passed away on Aug. 15, 2021, in Glendale.

She was born May 30, 1929 in Sidney, Nebraska, to Bernard George "Ben" and Effie Bules.

She married her high school sweetheart, Melvin Lamke, on Sept. 16, 1948. Later Sealed in The Salt Lake City Temple. Most of their marriage they lived in Rapid City, SD, where they raised five amazing children.

Melvin preceded her in death. She later married Jack Dixon of Glendale, where she has lived the last 16 years. Jack passed away in 2020 at the age of 104.

Shirley was the epitome of the family matriarch, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many.

Survivors include her daughter, Christina (Rick) Kuemin, Boise, ID; son, Joe (Patt) Lamke, Meridian, ID; daughter, Julie (Keith) Taylor, Rapid City; son, John (Kris) Lamke, Nampa, ID; son, Melvin "Ben" Lamke, Rapid City; 20 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, with visitation one hour prior, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, 2700 Jackson Blvd.

Interment is at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

Her online guestbook is at osheimschmidt.com.