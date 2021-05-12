Shirley M. Tscharner

JACKSON, Calif. | Shirley May Tscharner passed at the age of 87 on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was born in Yankton, SD on January 22, 1933 to late Earl Bathke and Margaret Bathke (Reister). She was a devoted wife of James Tscharner, a Chadron, NE native, and mother of two sons, Jay Tscharner and Jon Tscharner.

Shirley's early life was spent in Norfolk, NE and Omaha, NE. In 1954, she graduated from Nebraska Methodist College in Omaha where she earned her nursing degree. On April 21, 1956, Shirley married the love her life, Jim, at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Omaha, NE, and since then the two had celebrated over 62 years of marriage together. The Tscharner's started their family in Denver, CO, moving then to Casper, WY and eventually moving to California and settling in the San Bruno and San Mateo area for over 30 years before moving to Jackson, CA for retirement.

As a registered nurse, her career spanned for over 30 years practicing at Peninsula Hospital in Millbrae, CA, Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City, CA and Mills Hospital in San Mateo, CA. She had a genuine passion for caring for others whether it was through her nursing career, or with family and friends and was known as an incredibly thoughtful and generous woman that put others above herself.