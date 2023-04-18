RAPID CITY - Funeral services for Shirley Rose Garnette will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, April 21, 2023 at the Mother Butler Center in Rapid City, SD with burial to be held at 12:00 PM, Friday, April 21, 2023 at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD under the direction of the Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge, SD. There will be a visitation service held from 5:00 - 9:00 PM, Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the Mother Butler Center in Rapid City, SD. Shirley made her journey to the Spirit World on April 15, 2023 in Rapid City, SD.