HOT SPRINGS - Funeral services for Shirley Steffe of Hot Springs, South Dakota, formerly of Chadron, Nebraska and Piedmont, SD, will be held Monday, May 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD. Burial will be in the Marsland Cemetery, Marsland NE, at 2:00 p.m.