RAPID CITY - Sister Jane Frances Mullaney, OSB, 102, died in the health care unit of St. Martin Monastery on December 1, 2022, two months' shy of her 103rd Birthday.

She was born Kathleen Marie Mullaney on February 5, 1920, the third of six children, to Frank and Helena (Schneider) Mullaney on a farm near Sioux Falls, SD. She moved with her family to Sturgis, SD in 1927.

She entered St. Martin's Convent as an aspirant at the age of 14 and made profession as a Benedictine Sister in 1938. She attended St. Martin's Academy in Sturgis and one year at Mount Marty College in Yankton. She became an RN in 1942 through St. John's School of Nursing in Rapid City and later was certified as an X-ray Technician.

Her early ministry was in the laboratory and blood bank at St. John's Hospital. After receiving a degree from Mercy College in Detroit, MI, she served as Clinical Instructor in Pediatrics at St. John'' from 1959-1970. She was on-site Administrator/Director of Nursing at the hospital in Martin, SD, and from 1975-1980 she supervised the health care unit at St. Martin Monastery.

She took a sabbatical in 1980 and attended the Credo Program at Gonzaga University, Spokane, WA, after which she supervised the monastery retreat-workshop facility until her retirement in 1997. With mechanical skill and a set of hand tools, she was the monastery fix-it person who was cheerfully available for minor repairs and adjustments. She also enjoyed doing hardanger stitchery and card making until her eyesight failed.

Sister Jane Frances devoted her remaining active years to being Hospitality Coordinator in the convent guest area and assisting at the switchboard. The epitome of hospitality, she will be remembered especially by parents of the children she cared for in pediatrics and by co-workers in the hospital and monastery. She never lost her interest in health care activities and in the members and affairs of the monastery.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Faith, her brothers: James, Benjamin, Patrick, and Fr. Fabian, OCSO (Franklin). She is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins and the members of the Benedictine Sisters of St. Martin Monastery.

Visitation will be in Holy Cross Chapel at Terra Sancta on Monday, December 5, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. followed by a wake service at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. in Holy Cross Chapel, with burial in St. Martin Cemetery. At the request of Sister Jane Frances, memorials may be made to local organizations that provide services to children and youth.