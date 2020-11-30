RAPID CITY | Sister Marmion Howe, OSB, 100, entered eternal life on Nov. 26, 2020 at St. Martin Monastery, Rapid City, South Dakota.
Alice Genevieve Howe (Sr. Marmion) was born on March 29, 1920 to Samuel and Loraine Howe. She had seven sisters and two brothers with one brother and three sisters dying in infancy. She was two years old when her mother died.
The family originated in Sioux Falls but moved to Robbs Flat, Kirley, SD, in 1917. Besides farming, her father did cabinet design and carpentry.
Sister Marmion's first three years of high school were at Yankton High in Yankton, SD, “where study never interfered with a good time”. She graduated from St. Martin's Academy in Sturgis. She entered St. Martin's Convent in 1939, made her first profession on August 16, 1941 and her final profession on August 17, 1944.
Sr. Marmion received her Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology from St. Scholastica College in Duluth, MN in 1952; a Master of Natural Science degree in 1963 from the University of South Dakota; and a Doctorate from World Open University in 1979. She received a number of grants which involved local research and her findings were published in science journals. Sr. Marmion was a frequently requested speaker in the Visiting Scientist Program. A sabbatical year in 1982-83 took Sr. Marmion to the University of Hawaii.
In her early ministry, she worked in hospital laboratory and x-ray departments and was active in the national associations of both areas. In the late 1950s, she taught chemistry and microbiology to the student nurses at St. John's Hospital in Rapid City. From 1968 to 1985 she taught in the Biology Department at South Dakota School of Mines & Technology.
In 1985, Sr. Marmion completed a master's degree in Counseling from South Dakota State University. She then became a counselor and director of Catholic Social Services in Rapid City. She was recognized for her counseling work at Rosebud, St. Francis, Mission, Eagle Butte and the local jail.
She had great devotion to Centering Prayer and was instrumental in introducing it to the Rapid City Diocese through workshops and retreats.
Sr. Marmion is survived by her Benedictine Community, many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her infant siblings; brother, Frank; and four sisters, Lorraine, Louise, Betty and Peggy.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at St. Martin's Monastery, presided by Bishop Peter Muhich. Interment will follow in the Monastic Cemetery.
All donations will be forwarded to Catholic Social Services in Rapid City.
Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
