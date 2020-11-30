Sister Marmion Howe

In her early ministry, she worked in hospital laboratory and x-ray departments and was active in the national associations of both areas. In the late 1950s, she taught chemistry and microbiology to the student nurses at St. John's Hospital in Rapid City. From 1968 to 1985 she taught in the Biology Department at South Dakota School of Mines & Technology.

In 1985, Sr. Marmion completed a master's degree in Counseling from South Dakota State University. She then became a counselor and director of Catholic Social Services in Rapid City. She was recognized for her counseling work at Rosebud, St. Francis, Mission, Eagle Butte and the local jail.

She had great devotion to Centering Prayer and was instrumental in introducing it to the Rapid City Diocese through workshops and retreats.

Sr. Marmion is survived by her Benedictine Community, many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her infant siblings; brother, Frank; and four sisters, Lorraine, Louise, Betty and Peggy.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at St. Martin's Monastery, presided by Bishop Peter Muhich. Interment will follow in the Monastic Cemetery.