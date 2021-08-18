Sister Susan Pohl

During this time Sr. Susan provided direct parish services, catechist formation through workshops, an annual catechetical day, and a bi-monthly newsletter. She authored scripture texts designed for adult study groups. Her ministry often took her to American military bases in the U.S, Germany and Japan and included women's retreats, youth confirmation retreats, ecumenical days of reflection and spiritual counselling.

In December of 1989, she began work as administrative secretary in the Continuing Education Center at St. Meinrad Archabbey and Seminary in Indiana. Due to administrative restructuring, this position closed in May of 1990. In September Sr. Susan took classes in hospital pastoral care through the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville. As part of her studies, she worked at Bishop Flaget Hospital in Bardstown, Kentucky and lived at the Motherhouse of the Sisters of Charity in Nazareth, Kentucky. In 2001 she returned to Rapid City and was the Hospital chaplain-on call, did hospice home visits, and served on the Ethics Committee and Institutional Review Board for the Rapid City Regional Hospital and Hospice of the Hills.