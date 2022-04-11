HEMMINGFORD, NB - Sloan Fanning, age 51, of Hemingford, Nebraska, died on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance, Nebraska.
Arrangements are pending.
Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.
HEMMINGFORD, NB - Sloan Fanning, age 51, of Hemingford, Nebraska, died on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance, Nebraska.
Arrangements are pending.
Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.