Sloan Fanning

  • Updated
HEMMINGFORD, NB - Sloan Fanning, age 51, of Hemingford, Nebraska, died on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance, Nebraska.

Arrangements are pending.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.

